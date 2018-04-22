White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar 'stable but critical' after brain hemorrhage in dugout

Chicago White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar was in stable but critical condition late Saturday after collapsing from a brain hemorrhage in the team's dugout during Friday night's game.

Doctors at Chicago's Rush University Medical Center said Farquhar’s hemorrhage was caused by a ruptured aneurysm, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Visiting Houston Astros players said they spotted Farquhar vomiting in the dugout during the sixth inning. Farquhar lost consciousness and was carried out by an ambulance.

Farquhar regained consciousness just before leaving Chicago's Guaranteed Rate Field, White Sox manager Rick Renteria said.

Renteria said none of the White Sox players noticed any signs that Farquhar might have been sick, Chicago's FOX 32 reported.

The White Sox went on to lose Friday night's game 10-0, and perhaps with Farquhar heavily on their minds, they lost again Saturday night, 10-1.

“When you see one of your brothers go down like that, it’s not very fun to watch,” pitcher James Shields said of Farquhar. “He’s such a resilient human being and we’re praying for him.”

The 31-year-old Farquhar -- who grew up in Florida and played college ball in Louisiana -- is married with three children. He signed with the White Sox in mid-2017 and has pitched 23 games. He previously played for the Seattle Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays.

“We’re more worried about what’s going on with him and his family than worrying about this game right now,” White Sox pitcher Hector Santiago said. “Tonight’s game we’re definitely playing for him and trying to support him and his family, but we can’t do too much out here at the baseball field for him.”

Farquhar’s teammates hung his white No. 43 jersey during the Chicago's game Saturday night against Houston.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.