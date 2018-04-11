Italian commentator’s goal call goes viral after Roma stuns Barcelona

It seemed like AS Roma stunned themselves as much as the world on Tuesday when the Italians knocked out Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

The comeback saw the Romans score three home goals to beat the Lionel Messi-led team on the away goal rule, 4-4, after two matches. So while both teams had four goals, Roma had one away goal versus Barcelona's 0 away goals. Hence the victory.

Roma clinched victory in the match’s 82nd minute when center back Kostas Manolas flicked a header into the far post past the Barcelona keeper—and that’s when televisions around the world exploded.

The Serie A side’s commentator, Carlo Zampa, let out joyous cries of “Mamma Mia!” five times in a row when Manolas made the score 3-0, just enough to see their side advance to the semifinals.

Kostas Manolas celebrated with his arms held out wide, mouth gaping open in shock, and started running and yelling. He patted his chest and was mobbed by his Roma teammates.

Members of the press jumped and hugged in the stands, with some even falling over onto the ground.

"It is for moments like this that it is so beautiful to live for these colors," recently retired Roma captain Francesco Totti tweeted, adding "Daje Roma!" — "Go Roma" in Roman dialect — followed by two heart emojis in yellow and red.

Roma entered the match as massive underdogs after losing the first leg 4-1 to the side favored to win the whole competition.

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco acknowledged before the match that his team needed a "miracle" to advance, and they got the start they needed when Edin Dzeko controlled an over-the-top pass between two defenders after six minutes and poked in his sixth goal in this season's competition.

Then near the hour mark, Dzeko earned a penalty that Daniele De Rossi converted to set the stage for Manolas' late header.

"I don't care about becoming part of Roma's history. I'm just happy that the squad has reached the Champions League semifinals by beating a great team like Barcelona," Manolas said.

A drawing on Friday will determine who Roma faces in the tournament’s semi-final round.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.