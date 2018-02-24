Canadian skier arrested at Pyeongchang Olympics for stealing car while intoxicated, police say

Canadian ski cross competitor David Duncan, his wife and a coach were arrested Saturday for allegedly stealing a car while intoxicated at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, police said.

Duncan, 35, his wife Maja, 32, and Ski Cross High Performance Director Willy Raine, 48, were accused of taking a car outside a bar just after midnight Saturday and driving it near the Pyeongchang athletes village, CBC reported.

South Korean police stopped the vehicle, reportedly an AHMO Hummer, and found the three intoxicated people.

Raine was allegedly driving the vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.16, according to CBC. The legal blood-alcohol limit in South Korea is 0.05.

The three were taken into custody in Gongneung and banned from leaving South Korea. They were released late Saturday, CBC reported. It’s unclear if they had to pay a fine or face other consequences.

Canadian Olympic Committee chief executive Chris Overholt confirmed an "incident occurred" just after midnight.

"We have confirmation that individuals attached to our team are involved in the investigation and they're cooperating," Overholt said in a news conference Saturday. "We take this matter, of course, very, very seriously. However, until we know the results of the investigation, we're not really in a position to comment much further."

Duncan, from Ontario, competed in ski cross Wednesday and finished in eighth place.

He later said on Instagram: “So this is what an Olympics is supposed to feel like. A solid 8th place here in @pyeongchang2018 My best skiing of the season and an effort I’m proud of. Thank you all of @teamcanada and #teamduncan for the unrelenting support, you rock!”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.