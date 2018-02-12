Expand / Collapse search
2018 Olympics

List of Winter Olympics 2018 medal winners

By Jennifer Earl | Fox News
The biathlon combines cross-country skiing and shooting. Seasoned coach Kris Cheney Seymour explains how an athlete's heart rate and shooting position come into play during the biathlon, and how both could make all the difference during the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

The 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, are officially underway -- and every nation is going for the gold.

Athletes across 92 nations are fiercely competing for a chance to stand on those coveted Olympic podiums. There are 15 different sporting activities and a total of 102 events.

The Olympics officially kicked off Friday morning, local time, and medals were handed out starting on Saturday. The competition may have just started, but history is already being made.

On Monday, Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu from Montebello, Calif., became the first American woman to ever land a triple axel during a Winter Olympics.

The 24-year-old Team USA skater scored a personal-best: 137.53.

Nagasu was the star of the night, helping the U.S. secure third place overall in the team skate. The Olympic athletes from Russia won silver and Canada took home the gold.

German biathlete Laura Dahlmeier also made history in Pyeongchang.

The 24-year-old won back-to-back gold medals, becoming the first woman to win both the sprint and pursuit at the same Olympic Games.

"It feels really great," Dahlmeier told NBC. "It's amazing. I don't know what to say because I felt really, really tired before the race and also during the race in the first laps. I just tried to stay focused and now I'm here again."

Check here for a complete list of 2018 Olympic medal winners.

Alpine Skiing

Men:

Downhill

Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:

Super-G

Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:

Combined

Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:

Giant Slalom

Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:

Slalom

Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:

Women:

Downhill

Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:

Super-G

Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:

Combined

Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:

Giants Slalom

Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:

Slalom

Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:

Mixed team

Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:

Biathlon 

Men:

10km Sprint

Gold: Arnd Peiffer, Germany
Silver: Michal Krcmar, Czech Republic 
Bronze: Dominik Windisch, Italy 

Biathlon  Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics  Mens 12,5 km Pursuit Final  Alpensia Biathlon Centre - Pyeongchang, South Korea  February 12, 2018 - Arnd Peiffer of Germany competes. REUTERS/Toby Melville - DEVEE2C0YJTOT

Arnd Peiffer of Germany won the Men’s 10km Sprint at the 2018 Winter Olympics.  (REUTERS/Toby Melville)

12.5km Pursuit

Gold: Martin Fourcade, France
Silver: Sebastian Samuelsson, Sweden
Bronze: Benedikt Doll, Germany

15km Mass Start

Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:

20km Individual

Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:

4 x 7.5km Relay

Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:

Women:

7.5km Sprint

Gold: Laura Dahlmeier, Germany 
Silver: Marte Olsbu, Norway
Bronze: Veronika Vitkova, Czech Republic

Biathlon  Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics  Womens 10 km Pursuit Final  Alpensia Biathlon Centre - Pyeongchang, South Korea  February 12, 2018 - Laura Dahlmeier of Germany competes. REUTERS/Toby Melville - DEVEE2C0XIYKG

Laura Dahlmeier of Germany competes in the Women’s 10 km Pursuit Final in the 2018 Winter Olympics.  (REUTERS/Toby Melville)

10km Pursuit

Gold: Laura Dahlmeier, Germany
Silver: Anastasiya Kuzmina, Slovakia
Bronze: Anais Bescond, France

12.5km Mass Start

Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:

15km Individual

Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:

4 x 6.5km Relay

Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:

Mixed Relay

Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:

Bobsled

Men:

Two-man

Gold: 
Silver: 
Bronze: 

Four-man

Gold: 
Silver: 
Bronze: 

Women:

Two-women

Gold: 
Silver:
Bronze: 

Cross-country Skiing

Men:

1.4km Sprint (Classical)

Gold: 
Silver: 
Bronze:

Team Sprint (Freestyle)

Gold: 
Silver: 
Bronze: 

15km Freestyle

Gold: 
Silver: 
Bronze: 

30km Skiathlon

Gold: Simen Hegstad Krueger, Norway
Silver: Martin Johnsrud Sundby, Norway
Bronze: Hans Christer Holund, Norway

50km Mass Start (Classical)

Gold: 
Silver: 
Bronze: 

4 x 10km Relay

Gold: 
Silver: 
Bronze: 

Women:

1.2km Sprint (Classical)

Gold: 
Silver: 
Bronze: 

Team Sprint (Freestyle)

Gold: 
Silver: 
Bronze: 

10km Freestyle

Gold: 
Silver: 
Bronze: 

15km Skiathlon

Gold: Charlotte Kalla, Sweden
Silver: Marit Bjorgen, Norway
Bronze: Krista Parmakoski, Finland

30km Mass Start (Classical)

Gold: 
Silver: 
Bronze: 

4 x 5km Relay

Gold: 
Silver: 
Bronze: 

Curling

Men:

Men's tournament

Gold: 
Silver: 
Bronze: 

Women:

Women's Tournament

Gold: 
Silver: 
Bronze: 

Mixed Doubles
Gold: 
Silver: 
Bronze: 

Figure Skating

Men:

Men's Singles

Gold: 
Silver: 
Bronze: 

Women:

Women's Singles

Gold: 
Silver: 
Bronze: 

Pairs

Gold: 
Silver: 
Bronze: 

Ice Dancing:

Gold: 
Silver: 
Bronze: 

Team

Gold: Canada
Silver: Olympic Athletes from Russia
Bronze: United States

Mirai Nagasu of the United States celebrates after her performance in the ladies single skating free skating in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Mirai Nagasu of the United States celebrates after her performance in the women’s free skate during the team competition in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea on Monday, Feb. 12.  (AP)

Freestyle Skiing

Men:

Aerials

Gold: 
Silver: 
Bronze: 

Halfpipe

Gold: 
Silver: 
Bronze: 

Moguls

Gold: Mikael Kingsbury, Canada
Silver: Matt Graham, Australia
Bronze: Daichi Hara, Japan

Ski Cross

Gold:
Silver: 
Bronze: 

Slopestyle

Gold: 
Silver: 
Bronze: 

Women:

Aerials

Gold: 
Silver: 
Bronze: 

Halfpipe

Gold: 
Silver: 
Bronze: 

Moguls

Gold: Perrine Laffont, France
Silver: Justine Dufour-Lapointe, Canada
Bronze: Yulia Galysheva, Kazakhstan

Ski Cross

Gold: 
Silver: 
Bronze: 

Slopestyle​

Gold: 
Silver:
Bronze: 

Ice Hockey

Men:

Men's tournament

Gold: 
Silver:
Bronze: 

Women:

Women's tournament

Gold: 
Silver: 
Bronze:

Luge

Men:

Men's Singles
Gold: David Gleirscher, Austria
Silver: Chris Mazdzer, United States of America
Bronze: Johannes Ludwig, Germany

Women:

Women's Singles
Gold: 
Silver: 
Bronze: 

Doubles
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:

Team Relay
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:

Nordic Combined

Individual Gundersen Normal Hill
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:

Individual Gundersen Large Hill
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:

Team Gundersen Large Hill
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:

Skeleton

Men:

Men's Event
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:

Women:

Women's event
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:

Ski Jumping

Men:

Normal Hill Individual

Gold: Andreas Wellinger, Germany
Silver: Johann Andre Forfang, Norway
Bronze: Robert Johansson, Norway

Large Hill

Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:

Team

Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:

Women:

Normal Hill

Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:

Snowboarding

Men:

Big Air

Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:

Halfpipe

Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:

Parallel Giant Slalom

Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:

Slopestyle

Gold: Red Gerard, United States of America
Silver: Max Parrot, Canada
Bronze: Mark McMorris, Canada

Snowboard Cross

Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:

Women:

Big Air

Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:

Halfpipe

Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:

Parallel Giant Slalom

Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:

Slopestyle

Gold: Jamie Anderson, United States of America
Silver: Laurie Bloun, Canada
Bronze: Enni Rukajarvi, Finland

Snowboard Cross

Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:

Long-track Speedskating

Men:

500 Meters

Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:

1,000 Meters

Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:

1,500 Meters

Gold: 
Silver:
Bronze:

5,000 Meters

Gold: Sven Kramer, Netherlands
Silver: Ted-Jan Bloemen, Canada
Bronze: Sverre Lunde Pedersen, Norway 

10,000 Meters

Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:

Team Pursuit

Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:

Mass Start

Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:

Women:

500 Meters

Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:

1,000 Meters

Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:

1,500 Meters

Gold: Ireen Wust, Netherlands
Silver: Miho Takagi, Japan
Bronze: Marrit Leenstra, Netherlands

3,000 Meters

Gold: Carlijn Achtereekte, Netherlands 
Silver: Ireen Wust, Netherlans 
Bronze: Antoinette De Jong, Netherlands

5,000 Meters

Gold: 
Silver:
Bronze:

Mass Start

Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:

Team Pursuit

Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:

Short-track Speedskating

Men:

500 Meters

Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:

1,000 Meters

Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:

1,500 Meters

Gold: Lim Hyo-jun, Korea
Silver: Sjinkie Knegt, Netherlands 
Bronze: Semen Elistratov, Olympic Athlete from Russia

5,000-Meter Relay

Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:

Women:

500 Meters

Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:

1,000 Meters

Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:

1,500 Meters

Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:

3,000-Meter Relay

Gold: 
Silver: 
Bronze: 