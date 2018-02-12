List of Winter Olympics 2018 medal winners

The 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, are officially underway -- and every nation is going for the gold.

Athletes across 92 nations are fiercely competing for a chance to stand on those coveted Olympic podiums. There are 15 different sporting activities and a total of 102 events.

The Olympics officially kicked off Friday morning, local time, and medals were handed out starting on Saturday. The competition may have just started, but history is already being made.

On Monday, Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu from Montebello, Calif., became the first American woman to ever land a triple axel during a Winter Olympics.

The 24-year-old Team USA skater scored a personal-best: 137.53.

Nagasu was the star of the night, helping the U.S. secure third place overall in the team skate. The Olympic athletes from Russia won silver and Canada took home the gold.

German biathlete Laura Dahlmeier also made history in Pyeongchang.

The 24-year-old won back-to-back gold medals, becoming the first woman to win both the sprint and pursuit at the same Olympic Games.

"It feels really great," Dahlmeier told NBC. "It's amazing. I don't know what to say because I felt really, really tired before the race and also during the race in the first laps. I just tried to stay focused and now I'm here again."

Check here for a complete list of 2018 Olympic medal winners.



Alpine Skiing

Men:

Downhill

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Super-G

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Combined

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Giant Slalom

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Slalom

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Women:

Downhill

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Super-G

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Combined

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Giants Slalom

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Slalom

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Mixed team

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Biathlon

Men:

10km Sprint

Gold: Arnd Peiffer, Germany

Silver: Michal Krcmar, Czech Republic

Bronze: Dominik Windisch, Italy

12.5km Pursuit

Gold: Martin Fourcade, France

Silver: Sebastian Samuelsson, Sweden

Bronze: Benedikt Doll, Germany

15km Mass Start

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

20km Individual

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

4 x 7.5km Relay

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Women:

7.5km Sprint

Gold: Laura Dahlmeier, Germany

Silver: Marte Olsbu, Norway

Bronze: Veronika Vitkova, Czech Republic

10km Pursuit

Gold: Laura Dahlmeier, Germany

Silver: Anastasiya Kuzmina, Slovakia

Bronze: Anais Bescond, France

12.5km Mass Start

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

15km Individual

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

4 x 6.5km Relay

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Mixed Relay

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Bobsled

Men:

Two-man

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Four-man

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Women:

Two-women

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Cross-country Skiing

Men:

1.4km Sprint (Classical)

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Team Sprint (Freestyle)

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

15km Freestyle

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

30km Skiathlon

Gold: Simen Hegstad Krueger, Norway

Silver: Martin Johnsrud Sundby, Norway

Bronze: Hans Christer Holund, Norway

50km Mass Start (Classical)

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

4 x 10km Relay

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Women:

1.2km Sprint (Classical)

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Team Sprint (Freestyle)

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

10km Freestyle

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

15km Skiathlon

Gold: Charlotte Kalla, Sweden

Silver: Marit Bjorgen, Norway

Bronze: Krista Parmakoski, Finland

30km Mass Start (Classical)

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

4 x 5km Relay

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Curling

Men:

Men's tournament

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Women:

Women's Tournament

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Mixed Doubles

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Figure Skating

Men:

Men's Singles

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Women:

Women's Singles

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Pairs

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Ice Dancing:

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Team

Gold: Canada

Silver: Olympic Athletes from Russia

Bronze: United States

Freestyle Skiing

Men:

Aerials

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Halfpipe

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Moguls

Gold: Mikael Kingsbury, Canada

Silver: Matt Graham, Australia

Bronze: Daichi Hara, Japan

Ski Cross

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Slopestyle

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Women:

Aerials

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Halfpipe

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Moguls

Gold: Perrine Laffont, France

Silver: Justine Dufour-Lapointe, Canada

Bronze: Yulia Galysheva, Kazakhstan

Ski Cross

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Slopestyle​

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Ice Hockey

Men:

Men's tournament

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Women:

Women's tournament

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Luge

Men:

Men's Singles

Gold: David Gleirscher, Austria

Silver: Chris Mazdzer, United States of America

Bronze: Johannes Ludwig, Germany

Women:

Women's Singles

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Doubles

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Team Relay

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Nordic Combined

Individual Gundersen Normal Hill

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Individual Gundersen Large Hill

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Team Gundersen Large Hill

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Skeleton

Men:

Men's Event

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Women:

Women's event

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Ski Jumping

Men:

Normal Hill Individual

Gold: Andreas Wellinger, Germany

Silver: Johann Andre Forfang, Norway

Bronze: Robert Johansson, Norway

Large Hill

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Team

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Women:

Normal Hill

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Snowboarding

Men:

Big Air

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Halfpipe

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Parallel Giant Slalom

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Slopestyle

Gold: Red Gerard, United States of America

Silver: Max Parrot, Canada

Bronze: Mark McMorris, Canada

Snowboard Cross

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Women:

Big Air

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Halfpipe

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Parallel Giant Slalom

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Slopestyle

Gold: Jamie Anderson, United States of America

Silver: Laurie Bloun, Canada

Bronze: Enni Rukajarvi, Finland

Snowboard Cross

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Long-track Speedskating

Men:

500 Meters

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

1,000 Meters

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

1,500 Meters

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

5,000 Meters

Gold: Sven Kramer, Netherlands

Silver: Ted-Jan Bloemen, Canada

Bronze: Sverre Lunde Pedersen, Norway

10,000 Meters

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Team Pursuit

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Mass Start

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Women:

500 Meters

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

1,000 Meters

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

1,500 Meters

Gold: Ireen Wust, Netherlands

Silver: Miho Takagi, Japan

Bronze: Marrit Leenstra, Netherlands

3,000 Meters

Gold: Carlijn Achtereekte, Netherlands

Silver: Ireen Wust, Netherlans

Bronze: Antoinette De Jong, Netherlands

5,000 Meters

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Mass Start

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Team Pursuit

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Short-track Speedskating

Men:

500 Meters

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

1,000 Meters

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

1,500 Meters

Gold: Lim Hyo-jun, Korea

Silver: Sjinkie Knegt, Netherlands

Bronze: Semen Elistratov, Olympic Athlete from Russia

5,000-Meter Relay

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

Women:

500 Meters

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

1,000 Meters

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

1,500 Meters

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

3,000-Meter Relay

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze: