FOOD

Olympian Chris Mazdzer shows off Olympic-level pizza eating skills

By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
American Chris Mazdzer celebrates his historic silver medal win by eating a slice of pizza in one bite.

American Chris Mazdzer celebrates his historic silver medal win by eating a slice of pizza in one bite.  (Associated Press)

If pizza eating was a sport, one Olympian just proved he has what it takes for the gold.

On Sunday night, Chris Mazdzer won a silver medal, taking the first medal in men’s singles luge for the United States in history at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

However, his impressive skill down the ice track isn’t the only thing that people were talking about.

The day after his incredible victory, the self-described goofball went for pizza with fellow members of the US Olympic team, and showed them up by eating his entire slice in one bite.

Those on social media were taken back by the skill and tweeted out their support for Mazdzer’s eating abilities.

One wrote on Twitter, “I’m not sure what accomplishment I’m more impressed by.”

Another wrote, “Someone get that guy a pizza sponsorship.”

“TWO-Olympic medal worthy skillsets!” one tweeted.

“Don't try this at home. He is a pro! Congrats!!” another wrote.

Mazdzer seems to be enjoying his silver medal victory from the previous day. On Instagram the medalist took time to thank his friends, family and coaches for the support.

I’m still processing what happened last night. It honestly doesn’t even feel real yet! All I know is that I have an amazing group of people in my life that stick with me even when times are tough and sharing this high with them is one of the best ways I can say thank you back. It honestly has taken a village... actually make that a few villages to put me into the position where when I was on the handles for that fourth run everything just felt right. I wasn’t nervous, I was just ready and I think you can see a little smile through my game face because for some reason I knew I could do it even before I began that run. It’s been a hell of a ride and all I can do is say thank you to all the people who supported me and helped me develop as a person along the way. To my amazing teammates who always push me to be my very best. To my coaches who always believed in me and would stop at nothing to get me on that podium. To my incredible family who has been my emotional rock and has the unfortunate task of always having to deal with me. To my friends around the world who support my crazy ways! All I can say is thank you and we finally did it!!!! #teamusa #itsforamerica #pyeongchang2018 #silver #feelslikeawin #olympic #medalist #first #american #menssingles #medal #believe #achieve #inspire #icamesecond

A post shared by Chris Mazdzer (@mazdzer) on