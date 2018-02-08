New Mexico suspends football coach Bob Davie amid misconduct probe

The University of New Mexico has announced it is suspending head football coach Bob Davie for 30 days in connection with alleged physical abuse of football players.



The school said Thursday that Davie was suspended after a Chicago law firm could not conclude that football coaches or staff obstructed criminal investigations or misconduct cases involving players.



The firm, however, recommended that leadership "take strong action" to ensure the school didn't tolerate sexual harassment or physical abuse. It calls for more oversight into the school's athletic program.



A report conducted by Hogan Marren Babbo & Rose says Davie told players to "get some dirt" on a woman who had reported that a football player had raped her.



New Mexico's Interim President Chaouki Abdallah says Davie was immediately placed on unpaid suspension after the report.