Man charged with streaking at golf's Phoenix Open

After what happened at golf's Phoenix Open on Wednesday, maybe obnoxious shouts of "It's in the hole!" aren't so bad after all.

A 24-year-old man was arrested at the event after allegedly streaking naked across the 17th fairway of the Tournament Player’s Club.

The suspect caused quite a spectacle, with fans filming his antics on cellphones as he ran onto the middle of the fairway, falling, break-dancing, simulating golf swings, and tossing sand into the air from one of the bunkers, Phoenix's Fox 10 reported.

“Next thing we saw, everyone just went rushing to the side,” attendee Seth Norris told the Arizona Republic. “We went over, looked, and saw a gentleman running around without any clothes, because he’s definitely drunk as ever.”

Norris estimated the suspect was on the field for about three minutes. He said security seemed to take a long time to make an arrest.

But guards eventually escorted him away without incident. Scottsdale police identified the suspect as Adam Stalmach.

“Stalmach showed signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication,” a Scottsdale police spokesman said.

He faces charges of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

The Phoenix Open Pro is a professional golf tournament held every year in Scottsdale, Ariz., between January and February.