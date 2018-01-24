Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Olympics

Larry Nassar accuser tells disgraced doctor in court: 'I f----ing hate you'

By Kathleen Joyce | Fox News
close
Raw video: Olympic gold medalist delivers victim impact statement at hearing for former Michigan sports doctor. Video

Aly Raisman to Dr. Larry Nassar: 'You are nothing'

Raw video: Olympic gold medalist delivers victim impact statement at hearing for former Michigan sports doctor.

Gymnast Mattie Larson spoke in court Tuesday and detailed the sexual abuse she said she endured at the hands of disgraced U.S. Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Larson was among the 32 women who spoke in an Ingham County, Mich. courtroom Tuesday, Deadline reported. More than 150 people spoke before Nassar's sentencing after being convicted of multiple assaults.

Larson, who won a silver medal at the World Championship in 2010, told the courtroom that, when she was 14, Nassar would insert his finger into her genitals.

NCAA INVESTIGATING MICHIGAN STATE OVER HANDLING OF LARRY NASSAR CASE, REPORT SAYS

“Larry, my coaches, and USAG turned the sport I fell in love with as a kid into my personal living hell,” Larson said.

Victim Mattie Larson speaks at the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, in Lansing, Michigan, U.S., January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid - RC177AA4DBE0

Mattie Larson tearfully recounted her experience with Larry Nassar.  (Reuters)

The retired gymnast said she purposely hurt herself as an excuse to leave the Karolyi Ranch in Texas, the former training site for U.S. Olympic gymnasts.

“I was taking a bath when I decided to push the bath mat aside, splash water on the tiles, get on the floor and bang the back of my head against the tub hard enough to get a bump so it seemed like I slipped,” Larson said. “My parents immediately took me to the hospital because they thought I had a concussion. I was willing to physically hurt myself to get out of the abuse that I received at the ranch.” 

“I can’t even put into words how much I f---ing hate you,” she continued.

NASTIA LIUKIN PRAISES GYMNASTS FOR SPEAKING OUT AGAINST LARRY NASSAR: ‘YOU ARE MY ROLE MODELS’  

Last week, USA Gymnastics announced it ended an agreement to have the ranch serve as the National Training Center.

Larry Nassar looks at the gallery in the court during the sixth day of his sentencing hearing Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar has admitted sexually assaulting athletes when he was employed by Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which is the sport's national governing organization and trains Olympians. (Dale G.Young/Detroit News via AP)

Disgraced doctor Larry Nassar pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people in the Lansing, Mich., area.  (AP)

Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people in the Lansing, Mich., area but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim. Nassar's accusers began making statements Jan. 16.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina will sentence Nassar on Wednesday after hearing from a few more accusers. Under a plea deal, he faces a minimum of 25 to 40 years behind bars, although the actual punishment could be much higher. He already has been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 