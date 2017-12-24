Army recruit wins Mercedes SUV in hockey game's 'Shoot to Win' contest

A Massachusetts man heading into the Army made a clean sweep before Christmas.

Nate Vila, 22, took part in a “Shoot to Win” contest during an intermission at a Springfield Thunderbirds hockey game on Friday -- and won a 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 4MATIC SUV, MassLive.com reported.

The Thunderbirds posted a video on Twitter showing Vila shooting the puck through a small hole -- and into the goal, to massive cheers from the crowd.

“I’m 22 and live with my Mom and Grandma,” Vila told MassLive. “I’m joining the Army in a few weeks and will be reporting to Fort Benning, Georgia for at least a four-year enlistment.

“Pretty much that has been my main focus...until tonight!”

The Springfield Thunderbirds tweeted, “Happy Holidays and thank you for your service!”