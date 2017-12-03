Philadelphia 76ers dancer surprised by Army soldier boyfriend

A member of the U.S. military stole the show Saturday at a Philadelphia 76ers game after he made a grand entrance to surprise his girlfriend.

Army Sgt. Elliot Burgos told FOX 29 Philadelphia he was planning to surprise girlfriend Angela Destasio, a dancer for the 76ers, for nearly three months.

“There’s not many people who can surprise a loved one in front of 20,000 people, so I’m a lucky man,” Burgos said.

The couple from New Jersey met three years ago, but have been apart for nearly a year after Burgos was deployed on active duty in Kuwait and Jordan.

“This is real. I’ve never been in a setting like this. I haven’t seen her in almost a year. I’m blown away right now,” he said.

The surprise was almost spoiled, after Burgos said he ran into someone at the airport and had to prevent them from posting about the run-in on social media.

“As soon as I got into the terminal in Newark, I ran into someone I knew, and right away he wanted to put me up on social media and I’m like ‘No no no no no,’” he told FOX 29.

Destasio had no clue of his impending arrival, and was shocked when Burgos ran onto the court.

“He told me he was all set to come back to Texas on Tuesday, and I was watching the video and said 'oh my God, that’s my boyfriend,'” he said.

The couple now plans to make up for their time apart over the holiday season.