Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas claims team doctor sexually abused her after spat with 'Fierce Five' teammates

Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas became embroiled in a public spat with fellow “Fierce Five” teammates Aly Raisman and Simone Biles after Douglas' critical remarks in the wake of Raisman's sex assault allegations.

Raisman alleged earlier this month she, like fellow star gymnast McKayla Maroney, was sexually abused by disgraced USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar. Raisman tweeted a statement Friday asking critics to “stop victim shaming” after she was criticized for doing a sexy photoshoot for Sports Illustrated earlier this year.

“Just because a woman does a sexy photoshoot or wears a sexy outfit does not give a man the right to shame her or not believe her when she comes forward about sexual abuse,” Raisman wrote.

GABBY DOUGLAS, OLYMPIC GYMNAST, SAYS SPORTS DOCTOR ABUSED HER

However, Douglas, 21, did not appear to agree with Raisman. In a since-deleted tweet, Douglas responded to Raisman’s tweet stating: “However it is our responsibility as women to dress modestly and be classy. Dressing in a provocative/sexual way entices the wrong crowd.”

Douglas’ response was immediately met with criticism from social media users, including fellow gymnast Simone Biles.

"Honestly seeing this brings me to tears [because] as your teammate I expected more from you & to support her," Biles tweeted. "I support you Aly & all the other women out there."

Douglas tweeted an apology later Friday and wrote she “didn’t correctly word" her reply to Raisman.

"[R]egardless of what you wear, abuse under any circumstance is never acceptable. [I] am WITH you," said Douglas, who concluded her post with the "#MeToo" hashtag that has become identified with sex assault survivors.

Raisman did not respond to Douglas’ note of remorse.

GABBY DOUGLAS SAYS WOMEN SHOULD ‘DRESS MODESTLY’ IN RESPONSE TO SEX ABUSE CLAIMS BY ALY RAISMAN

please hear my heart A post shared by Gabby Douglas (@gabbycvdouglas) on Nov 21, 2017 at 12:16pm PST

Following the backlash, Douglas said Tuesday that she, like Raisman and Maroney, was abused by Nassar as well. In a lengthy Instagram post, Douglas again apologized for her controversial comments and reiterated she was not victim shaming.

"I didn't view my comments as victim shaming because I know no matter what you wear, it NEVER gives anyone the right to harass or abuse you," Douglas wrote.

Douglas said she waited so long to reveal the abuse by Nassar because she was part of a group “conditioned to stay silent.”

Raisman tweeted early Wednesday that she applauded Douglas’ bravery in coming forward and supported her. Biles hasn't commented on Douglas' allegations.

Nassar, 54, was accused of molesting several girls while working for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University. The sports doctor pleaded guilty Wednesday to multiple charges of sexual assault and will face at least 25 years in prison, The Associated Press reported.

Douglas became a star after the 2012 London Olympics, winning the gold medal in the all-around category before Biles won gold in floor, vault and all-around at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Raisman earned a gold in the floor exercise in 2012. The highly-decorated USA won team gold medals at both the 2012 and 2016 games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.