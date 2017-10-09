NFL Hall of Famer Y.A. Tittle dead at 90

New York Giants and Louisiana State University star quarterback Y.A. Tittle, a two-time NFL MVP who was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, died Sunday night, the school said. He was 90.

Tittle died at Stanford Hospital. The cause of death was not immediately known.

Tittle played for the Baltimore Colts, San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants in a 17-season career from 1948 to 1964 during which he played in seven Pro Bowls. He tossed 242 touchdowns, leading the league three times, in 1955, 1962 and 1963.

Yelberton Abraham Tittle was born Oct. 24, 1926 in Marshall, Tex. He became a star for LSU before he was selected with the sixth overall pick of the 1948 draft by the Detroit Lions.

Tittle was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1971.