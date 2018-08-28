IKEA furniture could be worth thousands of dollars in the future

Shoppers might be heading to Ikea to bag a bargain today but they might actually be investing in furniture that could be worth thousands in years to come.

That’s because antique experts from Barnebys believe that some of the flat pack items could be worth up to nearly $6,500 in 20 years time.

The professionals put together a round up of some of the items you may have at home today which could be worth a fortune in the future.

They say it’s to help you avoid those “Antiques Roadshow” moments when you find out how much something is worth on the show, only to feel gutted that you threw away the same piece a decade ago.

Among the five items that made it on to the list was the Lövbacken side table from Ikea.

You can pick one of these up from the furniture store for $59.99 today but it could be worth up to $1,200 by 2030 or a whopping $2,300 by 2040.

That’s right, you heard us. If you hang on to the table for 22 years it could be worth up to 40 times its price tag.

Off the back of that, we asked them how much other Ikea furniture could be worth and the valuations didn’t disappoint.

Of course, we need to take the estimates with a pinch of salt because the Swedish retailer provided us with the valuations – but even so we hope they’re accurate.

The experts from the auction website believe that the popular Strandmon arm chair could go up in price from $249 to up to $1,900 over the next two decades.

The funky-looking Råane chair is still one of the retailer’s best sellers 40 years after it was first launched.

But if you bought one today for $58 and held on to it for 20 years then it could be worth up to $1,500 which is almost 27 times its value.

These chairs aren’t in stock at the moment but they’re making a come back later this year.

The Gagnet armchair, which has been around since 1958, could be worth $966 in 2040 even though you might have only paid $80 today.

The antiques experts also believe that the Ypperlig table could be worth up to $644 – although you would only have to fork out $45 for it today.

What should you do if you have a valuable piece of Ikea furniture?

If you think your Ikea furniture could be worth a bit extra then you should start by doing your research.

Find out how much your furniture is worth to a collector by checking the same or similar pieces under “sold listings” on eBay.

Compare your item to other higher selling auctions and ask yourself if it’s in a similar condition? Is your furniture authentic? Is it in good condition?

If it’s in mint condition then it might be worth selling it through an auction house or directly to a collectables website. If it’s not, it’s probably worth sticking it on eBay for a moderate sum.

Barnebys put the high prices down to “notable design credentials, outstanding quality, continued innovation and limited edition ranges.”

Even though some of these classic designs have been discontinued for a while now, Ikea is bringing them back for a limited time as part of a “re-imagined classics” range.

Jared Sager, Head of Collections at IKEA said: “In recent times, we’ve seen a selection of IKEA’s most iconic designs become sought-after collectibles in auction houses across the world, commanding prices up to ten times higher than their launch price.

“We’re very excited that some of our most iconic designs will be back on sale at IKEA’s famously low prices”.

If these valuations really are as good as they sound then who knows what other Ikea furniture you have at home could be worth thousands?

Ikea’s latest wacky tech reaction is a smart speaker that doubles as a shelf.

For many people, the highlights of IKEA are the flat-pack furniture and their famous meatballs.

But now the experience is about to get a whole lot better as the Swedish company islaunching an IKEA afternoon tea – yes you read that right.

This article originally appeared on The Sun.