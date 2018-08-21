A little yurt don't hurt: 8 sweet offerings to make your glamping dreams come true

You don't have to rough it! If you're like us and don't relish the idea of camping in a dusty old tent, consider the idea of glamping in a yurt. "Glamping" is a detestable word, but a lovely concept. Yurts are structures designed to deliver on the concept.

Neither a tiny house nor a tent, a yurt stands alone as a distinctive dwelling for buyers looking outside the rectangular four walls. Or glampers who require more creature comforts than a two-person tent can provide.

Basically large, circular tents with lattice roofs, they offer year-round protection from the elements—including insulation to help withstand the colder months. They're popular among folks who desire a different style of living out in the country. Right now, there are approximately 200 for-sale listings across the country with a yurt on offer.

Some of those are traditional homes with a yurt out back—as a guesthouse, a round retreat, or an Airbnb opportunity. We zeroed in on eight stand-alone yurts on sale right now and found appealing options for adventurous buyers. Glamp along with us...

Price: $129,000

Round up: Smack dab in the center of the state and hugging a national forest, this yurt comes with 5 wooded acres. It's off the grid, which is a plus for a buyer looking to get away from it all. If you're a biker, all the better: The property has its own mountain biking trail!

———

Price: $284,450

Round up: If you'd rather be nestled in a valley, this Colorado yurt might be just the place. Views of the valley, surrounding mountains, and ridges are postcard-perfect and can be taken in from the patio. The 700-square-foot yurt has all the creature comforts you'll require, including a wood stove.

———

Price: $249,000

Round up: Is a yurt really a yurt without a fabric cover? Meta questions aside, this wood-framed yurt is solid enough to stand up to Washington's weather.

———

Price: $175,000

Round up: A couple of hours north of Boise, this place offers "glamping with almost all of the amenities of home." However, there's a bit of roughing it involved. On the plus side, the property's two outhouses do come with "views."

———

Price: $219,000

Round up: Even though this yurt is on Wisconsin's northern edge, the listing say it's ready for four-season living. How so? Well, it does have a heated bathroom and a wood-burning fireplace. If you have a hankering for a little ice fishing, this might be an ideal spot.

———

Price: $134,000

Round up: The deck of this Montana yurt is the type of place where an owner can survey her surroundings for hours on end. In the middle of nearly 17 acres of Big Sky Country, there's plenty of solitude and serenity on offer.

———

Price: $84,000

Round up: This creative and colorful yurt has been dubbed "Sunny Bohemian" by its owners. Even though it's only a one-bedroom tent, this place gives off cozy vibes thanks to its decor and interior design.

———

Price: $124,900

Round up: Close to Kansas and just over the rainbow, you'll find this yurt waiting for a new owner to click her heels in delight. It's billed as an ideal weekend getaway, and we'd love to sit on the deck and verify that claim.

