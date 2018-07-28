Chipotle offering free guac on July 31, National Guacamole Day

Mark your calendars, set your alarms, write it on your forehead: Chipotle is gifting customers a free side of guacamole for National Guacamole Day on July 31.

This once a year opportunity is of the utmost importance because, as any Chipotle employee will typically tell you, guac is extra.

However, on Tuesday, July 31, a side of guacamole or chips and guac will be free to anyone who orders an entree online or through the Chipotle app.

"Our fresh, homemade guacamole has a massive fan following," said Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer at Chipotle in a press release. "We want to show our love for the avocado and reward our customers' guac obsession. Plus, it's a major bonus that you can skip the line when you order ahead with our app or at chipotle.com."

All customers have to do to redeem is select and entrée online or in-app, choose to add guac as an add-on, side item, or as a regular order of chips and guac. Before checking out, enter the coupon code (AVOCADO).

Unfortunately, this offer doesn’t apply to in-store purchases, but these days virtually everyone who has a cell phone can download the app faster than you can say “chicken burrito with extra white rice and corn salsa.”

This story was originally published by The Daily Meal.