Chipotle offering free guac on July 31, National Guacamole Day
Mark your calendars, set your alarms, write it on your forehead: Chipotle is gifting customers a free side of guacamole for National Guacamole Day on July 31.
This once a year opportunity is of the utmost importance because, as any Chipotle employee will typically tell you, guac is extra.
However, on Tuesday, July 31, a side of guacamole or chips and guac will be free to anyone who orders an entree online or through the Chipotle app.
"Our fresh, homemade guacamole has a massive fan following," said Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer at Chipotle in a press release. "We want to show our love for the avocado and reward our customers' guac obsession. Plus, it's a major bonus that you can skip the line when you order ahead with our app or at chipotle.com."
More from The Daily Meal:
All customers have to do to redeem is select and entrée online or in-app, choose to add guac as an add-on, side item, or as a regular order of chips and guac. Before checking out, enter the coupon code (AVOCADO).
Unfortunately, this offer doesn’t apply to in-store purchases, but these days virtually everyone who has a cell phone can download the app faster than you can say “chicken burrito with extra white rice and corn salsa.”