Lynyrd Skynyrd brothers’ childhood home declared historic site

The house where rockers Ronnie, Donnie and Johnny Van Zant grew up is officially one of Florida's historic sites.

A marker noting the home as a Florida heritage site will be unveiled during a ceremony in Jacksonville on Saturday.

The plaque notes Ronnie Van Zant's role in forming Lynyrd Skynyrd, Johnny Van Zant's role as singer in the reborn Skynyrd group and Donnie Van Zant's role as a founding member of .38 Special. It recognizes their "prodigious contribution to the world of rock music."

Jacksonville entrepreneur Todd Smith bought the house while looking for homes in the area. He learned of its history and worked with state officials to get the designation.

The Florida Times-Union reports Smith is restoring the house to look like a 1970s time capsule.

 