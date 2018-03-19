Expand / Collapse search
Statue-filled 'once in a lifetime' house comes with vintage cars, custom features

By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
The $550,000 3 bedroom, 4 bath comes with some unusual additions.

The $550,000 3 bedroom, 4 bath comes with some unusual additions.  (Realtor.com)

A “one of a kind” house has hit the market – and they really mean one of a kind.

The eccentric 3 bed, 2 bath and 2 half bath home in Detroit, MI, was built in 1951, and proudly displays its 1950s Frigidaire appliances and 1950s bath tiles.

Lion Gate Estate 3 Realtor.com

The listing boasts that the home comes with 1950s Frigidaire appliances.  (Realtor.com)

But its midcentury kitchen equipment isn’t what makes the statue-filled, design-heavy “Lion Gate Estate” so special, it’s the “painstaking attention to detail,” the listing writes.

Lion Gate Estate 4 Realtor.com

The house has been described as having a "mind blowing decorative flair."  (Realtor.com)

The “once in a lifetime offering,” as the $550,000 listing refers to it, comes with a heated swimming pool, outdoor shower, custom two car garage with hand-painted murals, finished basement and “mind blowing decorative flair,” which shows in the post’s 70 photos.

“Every aspect of ‘Lion Gate Estate’ has been articulated with painstaking attention to detail,” the listing reads before declaring that the pad comes with “too many custom features to list!”

Lion Gate Estate 2 Realtor.com

The home comes "as is," which includes a Kohler Campbell baby grand player piano.  (Realtor.com)

Even if you’re not into the gaudy aesthetic, the unique digs do come with some pretty impressive perks. Included in the $550,000 price tag is a Kohler Campbell baby grand player piano and two vintage cars: a custom-built 1966 Cadillac Fleetwood Sedan, and a custom-built 1974 Lincoln Mark IV Coupe.

Lion Gate Estate 7 Realtor.com

A custom-built 1966 Cadillac Fleetwood Sedan, and a custom-built 1974 Lincoln Mark IV Coupe are also part of the home's price tag.  (Realtor.com)

Lion Gate Estate 6 Realtor.com

Both cars are custom-built and "one of a kind," the listing asserts.  (Realtor.com)

But before you run out to get a look at this Michigan marvel, note that you must give the seller “48 hours notice and proof of funds” before viewing the “as is” property.

Lion Gate Estate 5 Realtor.com

The home, which features a finished basement with an entertainment area, can only be viewed with a 48 hours notice, proof of funds and on "a sunny day."  (Realtor.com)

You also better check the weather – this ornate half a million dollar dwelling can only be shown “on sunny days.”

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.