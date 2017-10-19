4 clever decluttering solutions for wires and cables

next

In today’s technological day and age, we all feel the pressure to be plugged in and connected to our phones, laptops, tablets, smart home systems … and the list goes on. When it’s time to recharge, it can be a disaster. Each device has a different charging cable and every family member has several devices. Sorting through countless cords and wires is not only frustrating but also visually unappealing. Read on for four simple strategies to declutter and simplify the cable chaos in your house.

1. Create a Dedicated Charging Station

You can customize this idea as much as you’d like depending on your preferences and devices. Most commonly implemented as a charging drawer, you can purchase a premade charging dock or assemble your own. All you have to do is attach a multi-outlet extension cord to the back wall of a drawer and plug in your chargers accordingly. It has an added benefit of keeping your electronics flat and secure so you don’t have to worry about drops and cracked screens. An entryway console table, an end table in the living room or a kitchen command center are great places to dedicate a drawer for charging up. It can also help promote screen-free family time during dinner by ensuring everyone’s electronics are put away.

2. Hide Them With Strategically-Placed Furniture

Get ready to put your inner interior designer to work for this strategy. Before you start decorating a space, take a good look at where fixtures will be placed and how you plan to run wires up, down or across the room. If you have vertical wires running up for lighting near a window, you can easily conceal them with the right window treatments. Don’t fret if your wires don’t land near a window; you can cover those with wallpaper, artwork, paneling or other decorations.

Hide lateral wires under stylish area rugs and disguise bedside cords behind chic headboards. If you have a home office, you can deliberately set up and arrange your desks, chairs and cabinets to hide your computer, printer and other electrical cables.

3. Get Hands-On for a DIY Project

This project applies to renters and homeowners alike, so don’t worry if you aren’t allowed to paint the walls or drill holes in your walls. If you have multiple wires running together leading to the same output, use store-bought zip ties to bring them together and keep them fastened to a designated corner or area with eye hooks. If eye hooks aren’t rental-friendly enough, try using a simple stapler to fix them to the wall and spot paint over them to match your existing wall color.

Alternatively, you can drill a hole into the back of a desk or bookcase to lead wires through furniture instead of around it.

4. Use Conduits in a Stylish New Way

Take a cue from urban lofts and adopt the use of conduits. These metal pipes are making a comeback in home design and while they’re still visible, they offer a stylish solution for bundles of wires and cords. Feeding electrical cables through enclosed metal casings also offers protection from circuit shortages and keeps multiple wires hidden in one conduit. If you don’t have these installed in your home already, contact a local trusted electrician to get started.

Conduits will fit right in if you have an industrial vibe going on in your home. Although they are usually kept as-is, you can paint the metal casings to match your wall paint or highlight it even more with a fun new color.