The Obamas may invest in property on Martha's Vineyard

Former President Barack Obama and his family may have found a permanent vacation home in Massachusetts’ picturesque Martha’s Vineyard.

The Obamas made their appreciation of the beachy island known while they were in the White House – spending seven out of eight summer vacations there.

Though their property interests have not been confirmed by local real estate agents, the Boston Globe reported that sources have said the Obamas are looking for homes or land lots in the northern, less populated areas. The Globe also mentioned that “the Obamas have always rented ‘up island,’ including for a two week stay this summer.”

Among the pieces of land the Obamas are rumored to be eyeing is a waterfront parcel that once belonged to Jackie Kennedy Onassis.

The 377-acre property – called Red Gate Farm – has been subdivided into two parcels of land. The land overlooks the Atlantic Ocean and comes in at a hefty $15 million for a 75-acre parcel, according to Sotheby’s International Realty, and $12 million for a 40-acre patch. Neither of the lush plots come with houses, offering the former presidential family a blank slate for designing a future vacation home.

If the Obamas do decide to invest in property on the island, they will have some familiar faces around – former President Bill Clinton and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have been known to frequent Martha’s Vineyard for vacations and celebrations.