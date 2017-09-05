6 Home Renovations That Pamper Pets Beyond Compare

You know your pets are genuine members of the family when you start to think about renovating your house specifically to accommodate their needs. Of course you want your cat, dog, or any critter under your roof to be happy, so why not add a couple of amenities built just for him? And when the time comes to sell, your home will be extra appealing to other pet lovers. Plus today's pet renovations have gone way beyond the usual tiny swinging door. Here are six of the newest house-trained trends.

A pet nap nook under the stairs

Consider making the area below your stairs into a fab pet nook, suggests Anna Shiwlall, a designer at 27 Diamonds in Los Angeles. "It's usually just dead space if it's not a closet, so talk to your contractor about cutting out this spot to make a comfy nest for your pup. Add lighting and then paint the inside a fun color. "You could also put up some fun wall decor, like bones for dogs or paws for cats, and pictures of foods they like, too." Choose a cute bed or dog chaise that looks like a normal chaise—but smaller. It'll give your furry friend a cool chill-out pit, and you a great conversation piece.

Spill-proof dishes

Along with tufts of animal fur, puppy kibble is the next biggest source of pet mess in most homes. The fix: a built-in feeding station that will store dishes out of the line of traffic and keep spills to a minimum. "You could also install concealed compartments in the kitchen to house your pet’s food bags and keep them from cluttering the pantry floor," suggests Kathryn LaBarbera, president of Closet Factory. If you feed your pet in the mud room, add hooks over this spot for her leash, extra collar, and jackets. A cubby or shelf can hold pet meds, shampoo, and a jar of doggie treats. "Sliding wire baskets are also great for organizing toys, whether they’re in the mudroom or the living room," says LaBarbera.

A doggy shower

A kitchen island pet crate

Matching beds

Pet sanctuary

The hot thing right now in home renovation is to create multipurpose flex spaces, reports LaBarbera. And that trend can benefit your furred or taloned loved ones as well. "From home offices that transform into guest rooms, courtesy of a wall bed, to laundry rooms that double as pet sanctuaries, the key is to figure out how to double up on these spaces," she explains. For example, if you only do laundry once a week, you might want to design a spot for your pet to sleep underneath the cabinets so he's out of the way of regular foot traffic, but can still get some peace and quiet.

