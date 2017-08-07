Hate yard work? 8 ways to achieve a smarter yard

Last April Fool’s Day, Google announced its latest product: the Google Gnome.

This “smart” lawn ornament was advertised as being capable of taking care of all of your yardly duties while you kicked back and relaxed with a cold drink.

Of course the gnome was just a prank — but the good news is there are many new products on the market that make taking care of your outdoor space easier by adding connectivity.

4 LANDSCAPE STRATEGIES TO SAVE YOU MONEY

Here are eight ways to bring your yard into the 21st Century: