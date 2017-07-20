Doris Roberts’ New York City duplex gets a discount

The apartment of the late Doris Roberts, the five-time Emmy Award-winning actress known for her role as overbearing mom Marie Barone on “Everybody Loves Raymond,” is now on the market for $2.99 million following a price cut and a brokerage swap.

The spread originally hit the market for $3.29 million in January, as the Post reported at the time.

The duplex, at 200 Central Park South, has two terraces and views of Central Park.

The two-bedroom unit features an open living room, where she loved to entertain.

Roberts passed away last year at age 90.

The listing brokers are Robby Browne, Chris Kann and Jennifer Ireland Kubis, of the Corcoran Group.

