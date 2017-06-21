Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch wants $1.675 million for Colorado estate

Newly minted Supreme Court justice Neil Gorsuch is trading in his three-acre horse farm in Colorado for more metropolitan digs in the nation’s capital — putting his mansion in the Centennial State up for sale.

President Donald Trump’s pick for the highest court in the country assumed office on April 10, and this month listed his five-bedroom, pale brick and shake shingle estate for $1.675 million. The property, roughly 10 miles from downtown Boulder, is being marketed as a “horse lover’s paradise” with photos of the animals grazing on or near the three-acre property.

Gorsuch, 49, served as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals based in neighboring Denver since 2006. He bought the Rocky Mountain mansion with his wife, Louise, in 2007 for $1.03 million, according to property records. Gorsuch declined to comment for this article.

The main house was built in 1994 and has standard features of an upmarket home constructed in the last several decades, such as a kitchen island with a breakfast bar, a dual-sink master bath and large arched and bay-like windows.

The front stoop opens into a wood-paneled, double-height foyer with stairs leading to the second floor bedrooms. The finished basement houses a media room, billiards table and various gym equipment, according to listing images with agent Deborah Read Fowler of Colorado Landmark Realtors.

Fowler did not immediately return a request for comment.

The interiors have hardwood floors, stained-wood moulding and stone accents.

Photos of the home reveal the Gorsuches’ relatively austere style, with the more breathtaking aspects of the property outside the main house. The estate sits next to a 71-acre equestrian facility, with miles of open space, mountain views and trails surrounding it.

The property comes with a three-stall barn, paddocks and an orchard. Amid the main house’s landscaped gardens is a heated swimming pool beside a shady pergola.