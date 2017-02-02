These 8 home gyms will make you want to work out

Bodies come in all shapes and sizes.

So why should home gyms be cookie cutter basement rooms best described as dated torture chambers?

“For the wealthy who don’t want to leave their estates and share equipment, home gyms are essential,” says Madison Hildebrand, star of Bravo TV’s Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and the agent representing celebrity trainer Jillian Michael’s $8.9 million dollar home.

But plenty of home buyers with a range of budgets are also investing in more inspiring workout rooms, or in the case of one Washington family, a “movement-friendly” house. From a repurposed bunkbed to a state-of-the-art barn, here are eight home “gyms” you’ll actually want to spend time in.