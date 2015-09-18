Cake or Condo?

This week came word of the world’s most expensive cake, a six-foot long, nearly 1,000 pound culinary creation that cost $75 million.

According to CNBC, the cake, purchased by an unnamed buyer from the United Arab Emirates, depicts a runway fashion show and features “4,000 diamonds, including a 5.2-carat pink diamond, a 6.4-carat yellow diamond and 15 five-carat white diamonds.”

While the sweet treat will certainly be a dessert to remember, we found four properties on Mansion Global worth a comparable price that may leave a better taste in your mouth.

1. 212 WEST 18TH STREET - NEW YORK CITY

PRICE: $70 million

BEDROOMS: 5

BATHROOMS: 5.5 (5 full, 1 partial)

SIZE: 5,955 square feet

Like a 5.2-carat pink diamond sitting atop a foundation of fondant, Penthouse One is the “crown jewel of Chelsea’s most important address—Walker Towers.” The property includes three fireplaces and skyline, water and bridge views.

View full listing

2. 1101 MARINE DRIVE - LAGUNA BEACH, CALIF.

PRICE: $75 million

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 3 (3 full)

SIZE: 2,308 square feet on a 2.28-acre lot

While it may not feature 4,000 diamonds, this oceanfront estate does offer two peninsulas, a private beach cove, a saltwater swimming pool and a guesthouse.

View full listing

3. 795 FIFTH AVENUE - NEW YORK CITY

PRICE: $70 million

BEDROOMS: 5

BATHROOMS: 6 (5 full, 2 partial)

Located atop the Pierre Hotel on Fifth Avenue, this 14-room duplex offers 360-degree views of Central Park and the Manhattan skyline. Best of all, it’s a valuable investment you can pass on to your children and grandchildren and not a food product you will digest over the course of a day.

View full listing

4. 4100 CALLE ISABELLA - SAN CLEMENTE, CALIF.

PRICE: $75 million

BEDROOMS: 9

BATHROOMS: 11.5 (9 full, 5 partial)

SIZE: 9,000 square feet on a 5.45-acre lot

Known as La Casa Pacifica, this expansive oceanfront estate features a history as rich as the frosting on the world’s most expensive dessert product. The property has a 9,000-square-foot main residence as well as a pool and pool terrace, lighted tennis court, greenhouse, multiple garages and staff residences.

View full listing

MORE FROM MANSIONGLOBAL.COM

Building by Bugatti

Beverly Hills Estate Cut Its Asking Price by $46 Million

Listing of the Day: Modern Glamour on the French Riviera