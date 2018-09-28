Trump orders supplemental FBI investigation of Kavanaugh allegations before floor vote

President Trump on Friday ordered the FBI to conduct a "supplemental" investigation into the allegations of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, but wants it completed within a week.

“I’ve ordered the FBI to conduct a supplemental investigation to update Judge Kavanaugh’s file," Trump said in a statement. "As the Senate has requested, this update must be limited in scope and completed in less than one week.”

Earlier, Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said the committee was requesting that Trump “instruct the FBI” to conduct the investigation, which would be “limited to current credible allegations against the nominee and must be completed no later than one week from today.”

That came after after several undecided senators whose votes are needed to confirm Kavanaugh called for a weeklong FBI probe. Republicans had planned to hold a final vote on Kavanaugh's nomination in the coming days, but this will likely delay those plans.

Kavanaugh, who has denied all the allegations, said in a statement he will "cooperate."

“Throughout this process, I’ve been interviewed by the FBI, I’ve done a number of 'background' calls directly with the Senate, and yesterday, I answered questions under oath about every topic the senators and their counsel asked me,” Kavanaugh said in a statement. “I’ve done everything they have requested and will continue to cooperate.”

For days, Republicans have resisted calls from Democrats for the FBI to investigate the claims of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh dating back to high school and college.

The latest developments began to unfold Friday when Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, who earlier in the day announced he would endorse the nominee, called for a delay in a full floor vote to allow for an FBI inquiry “limited in time and scope.”

While backing Kavanaugh at the committee level, Flake said he'd only be comfortable moving ahead on the floor if the FBI investigates further.

Several other senators -- both Republican and Democrat -- on the fence joined Flake's call.

“I support this sensible agreement,” Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins said.

“I think it was a good step today,” said Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

Likewise, Democratic North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp tweeted, “I support Sen. Flake’s call for a non-partisan FBI investigation into the allegations about Judge Kavanaugh – which I’ve been pressing for.”

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said, "I applaud Senator Jeff Flake’s decision to rise above the partisan circus on display during this entire process.”

An attorney for Kavanaugh accuser Christine Ford, Debra S. Katz, said in a statement on Friday that Ford “welcomes this step in the process.” But Katz took issue with the one-week limit, saying no “artificial limits as to time or scope should be imposed on this investigation."

When asked if they could get the investigation done in a week, a senior FBI official told Fox News, "That depends on the schedules of everyone we'd have to interview, including the accuser, accused and witnesses.”

Earlier Friday, Kavanaugh’s nomination took a step forward, as the Senate Judiciary Committee endorsed Kavanaugh in a 11-10 party-line vote.

The Senate had been expected to launch into full debate over the weekend, with a final vote tentatively set for Tuesday.

Flake earlier gave a major boost to Kavanaugh with a Friday-morning announcement that he would support him, saying, "I left the hearing yesterday with as much doubt as certainty."

But he immediately came under heavy pressure, with protesters accosting him and Democrats lobbying him on the sidelines to reconsider.

If Flake remains a "yes," there will be 48 pledged Republicans, with Colins and Murkowski the two remaining wild cards. Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., has not announced his stance, but is expected to support the nominee. Republicans need 51 votes to confirm.

The committee vote came a day after an angry and emotional hearing on allegations of sexual assault made against Kavanaugh. Both Kavanaugh and Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of assaulting her at a high school party in the 1980s, testified before the committee on Thursday in an eight-hour session.

Ford said she's "100 percent" sure Kavanaugh assaulted her.

Kavanaugh emotionally denied Ford’s accusation, along with a number of others made against him in recent days. Kavanaugh trained his sights on committee Democrats.

"This confirmation process has become a national disgrace," Kavanaugh said. "The Constitution gives the Senate an important role in the confirmation process. But you have replaced advise and consent with search and destroy."

Democrats pushed back, asking Kavanaugh why he would not himself urge an FBI investigation into the charges against him. Kavanaugh responded that he would assent to whatever the committee decided, but noted that an FBI probe wouldn’t draw conclusions, only gather information.

Kavanaugh’s nomination is likely to see unanimous or near-unanimous opposition from Democrats, with only a few red-state Democrats, like Heitkamp and Manchin, even considering a vote for him.

On Friday, Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., blasted Kavanaugh's testimony and said it showed him to be "aggressive and belligerent" and took issue with his attacks on Democrats.

"I have never seen anyone who wants to sit on the highest court in the land behave in that manner," she said.

Republicans’ thin majority in the Senate at large gives the GOP very little room for defections. Sources told Fox News that former President George W. Bush has been making calls to Republican senators in an effort to help secure the confirmation.

