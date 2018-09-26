Trump asks supporters to 'pray' for Kavanaugh, says Dems playing 'high level con game'

President Donald Trump late Monday tweeted out support for his embattled Supreme Court pick, and asked his supporters to "pray" for Brett Kavanaugh and his family.

“The Democrats are playing a high level CON GAME in their vicious effort to destroy a fine person,” Trump tweeted. “It is called the politics of destruction. Behind the scene the Dems are laughing. Pray for Brett Kavanaugh and his family!”

Christine Blasey Ford has accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault during a party when they were in high school. They are both scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday. Kavanaugh has denied Ford's allegations.

The New Yorker reported new allegations from a former Yale classmate who claimed Kavanaugh exposed himself to her while drinking at a college party in the 1980s.

In addition, Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels, said he has information that Kavanaugh, his friend Mark Judge and others in high school had targeted “women with alcohol/drugs in order to allow a ‘train’ of men to subsequently gang rape them."

Kavanaugh has denied all the allegations and told Fox News in an exclusive interview on Monday that he wants a “fair process where I can defend my integrity, and I know I'm telling the truth.”

Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, rejected a request on Tuesday from Democrats to postpone the scheduled hearing.

In a letter to ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., Grassley wrote: "I am not going to silence Dr. Ford after I promised and assured her that I would provide her a safe, comfortable, and dignified opportunity to testify ... There is no reason to delay the hearing any further."

The committee also on Tuesday tentatively scheduled a vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination for Friday morning.

In a statement, Feinstein said the committee's action in scheduling a vote was "outrageous."

Fox News’ Samuel Chamberlain and Matt Richardson contributed to this report.