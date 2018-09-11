Trump designates 'Patriot Day 2018' on 17th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

President Trump on Tuesday signed a proclamation designating Sept. 11, 2018 “Patriot Day 2018” in honor of the victims from the tragic terror attacks nearly two decades ago, and "every hero who has given their life since that day to protect our safety."

Trump retweeted the full statement shared by White House Director of Social Media Dan Scavino Jr., tweeting: “#NeverForget #September11th.”

The proclamation, which was signed on the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, honors “the memories of the souls we lost,” and pays “tribute to all of the patriots who have sacrificed their lives in defense of freedom.”

“On Patriot Day, we honor the memories of the nearly 3,000 precious lives we lost on September 11, 2001, and every hero who has given their life since that day to protect our safety and our freedom,” the proclamation says. “We come together, today, to recall this timeless truth: When America is united, no force on Earth can break us apart. Our values endure; our people thrive; our Nation prevails; and the memory of our loved ones never fades.”

The statement details how “that fateful Tuesday ... erupted into horror and anguish when radical Islamist terrorists carried out an unprecedented attack on hour homeland.”

“Through the dust and ashes, we emerged resilient and united—bruised but not broken,” the statement says.

To commemorate the 17th anniversary of the attacks, Trump and first lady Melania Trump will participate in a ceremony in Shanksville, Pa., where one of the hijacked planes crashed into a field killing 40 passengers and crew on board. Passengers on the Shanksville plane, Flight 93, are believed to have prevented a larger attack by fighting back.

Trump, last year, presided over a ceremony at the White House, observing a moment of silence, then visited the Pentagon to observe another moment of silence and address the nation. Last year, Vice President Pence presided over the ceremony at Shanksville. This is Trump’s first 9/11 address at Shanskville.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders also tweeted early Tuesday touting America's resilience:

"17 yrs ago, we received a terrible reminder of the evil in our world. In the midst of horrific tragedy America stood strong. We will never be the same, but we will always resilient. Today we honor the memory of those who died, and those who keep us safe. #NeverForget"