Trump campaign files complaint against Omarosa, says she breached confidentiality agreement

The Trump campaign has filed a formal complaint against Omarosa Manigault-Newman, saying she breached a confidentiality agreement signed in 2016.

“Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. has filed an arbitration against Omarosa Manigault-Newman, with the American Arbitration Association in New York City, for breach of her 2016 confidentiality agreement with the Trump Campaign,” a Trump campaign official told Fox News in a statement on Tuesday.

The move comes as her explosive tell-all memoir is released, detailing her time at the White House and with the 2016 campaign.

The Washington Examiner reportedly obtained a sample of the agreement, which would require her to keep information about the president, his companies and his family confidential, and not “disparage” the Trump family “during the term of your service and at all times thereafter.”

In her book, Manigault-Newman claimed that she “refused” to sign a non-disclosure agreement upon her exit from the Trump White House. It is unclear, at this point, whether Manigault-Newman signed an agreement when she left the administration.

But on Monday, President Trump tweeted that “Wacky Omarosa already has a fully signed Non-Disclosure Agreement!”

This may have been a reference to one signed when joining the campaign.

The American Arbitration Association did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

In her book, “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House,” released Tuesday, Manigault-Newman aimed to settle countless scores, blasting Trump as “moblike,” depicting tensions inside the first family and mocking her former campaign and White House colleagues.

Manigault-Newman also accuses Trump in the book of being “racist” and a “misogynist,” and of being “mentally and physically impaired.”

Manigault-Newman accuses Trump, whom she calls her “mentor” throughout the book, of expecting “moblike” loyalty, likening him to a “cult leader.”

“Loyalty is a loaded topic when it comes to Donald Trump. His moblike loyalty requirements are exacting, imperishable, and sometimes unethical (as in James Comey’s case.),” she writes. “But for the people in Trumpworld, loyalty to him is an absolute and unyielding necessity, akin to followers’ devotion to a cult leader.”

She alleges: “Trumpworld is a cult of personality focused solely on Donald J. Trump.”