Kansas City man told he couldn't vote while wearing a 'Make America Great Again' hat

A Kansas City, Missouri, voter was incorrectly told he couldn’t cast a ballot while wearing his "Make America Great Again" hat on Tuesday, a county election official has said.

The unidentified man, who was attempting to vote at the Northland Cathedral, was asked by a poll worker to remove his hat, the Kansas City Star reported. However, Tiffany Ellison, Democratic director with the Clay County Election Board, said the hat should have been allowed since President Trump’s iconic slogan didn’t pertain to the primary elections.

Ellison said the man was “upset” and “combative” when he was asked to remove his hat. A Twitter user said on social media a “slightly inebriated, belligerent man wearing a red hat” argued with officials and “started to film the voters” after he was asked to take off his hat.

Police were reportedly called to escort the man out of the polling place.

The man then called the Secretary of State’s Office to determine whether or not he was breaking any law — and the office confirmed he was not. The county election board eventually “called him to let him know he could go back up there,” Ellison said. “He thanked us and apologized for his behavior.”

According to Missouri state law, voters are not allowed to wearing anything related to candidates, polling or other electioneering issues within 25 feet of the polling building. Violating the law is a misdemeanor offense.

Ellison told the Kansas City Star the man planned to return to the church to vote later in the afternoon.