Kim Jong Un sends Trump a 'very nice' letter, teases possible 2nd meeting

President Trump on Thursday said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent him a “very nice note” on future relations between the United States and North Korea, days after the Hermit Kingdom slammed “regrettable” talks with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s delegation.

In the letter dated July 6, Kim thanked Trump for his “energetic and extraordinary efforts” to improve the once hostile relations between the two countries. Trump tweeted the signed letter, saying it was a “very nice note” and that “great progress was being made.”

“Wishing that the invariable trust and confidence in Your Excellency Mr. President will be further strengthened in the future process of taking practical actions, I extend my conviction that the epochal progress in promoting the DPRK-U.S. relations will bring our next meeting forward,” the letter read.

The despot also called their historic summit in Singapore the “start of a meaningful journey.”

NORTH KOREA SAYS DENUCLEARIZATION TALKS WITH POMPEO 'REGRETTABLE'

The letter comes days after the North Korean Foreign Ministry released a statement accusing the U.S. of "gangster-like" demands and trying to unilaterally pressure the country into abandoning its nuclear weapons. Pompeo and his delegation had just traveled to North Korea to meet with senior North Korean official Kim Yong Chol.

"We had expected that the U.S. side would offer constructive measures that would help build trust based on the spirit of the leaders' summit.. we were also thinking about providing reciprocal measures," Pyongyang's Foreign Ministry said in a statement, according to The Associated Press.

On Sunday, Pompeo seemingly shrugged off the bombastic statement and said the talks with North Korean officials were conducted in “good faith.”

“Look, people are going to make stray comments after meetings,” Pompeo said. “If I paid attention to what the press said, I’d go nuts, and I refuse to do that.”

Kim agreed to “complete denuclearization” of the Korean Peninsula and destroy a “major” missile testing site during his meeting with Trump. In exchange, the North Korean despot wants “security guarantees” for his country.

