Trump channels Alanis: 'Isn't it ironic' that Mueller probe churns amid summits on trade, nukes

President Trump drew inspiration from Alanis Morissette early Thursday in his latest slam against the Russia probe, asking "isn't it ironic" that the investigation is ramping up amid high-stakes summits on trade and nuclear weapons.

“Isn’t it Ironic? Getting ready to go to the G-7 in Canada to fight for our country on Trade (we have the worst trade deals ever made), then off to Singapore to meet with North Korea & the Nuclear Problem…But back home we still have the 13 Angry Democrats pushing the Witch Hunt!” Trump tweeted.

He added, "When and where will all of the many conflicts of interest be listed by the 13 Angry Democrats (plus) working on the Witch Hunt Hoax. There has never been a group of people on a case so biased or conflicted. It is all a Democrat Excuse for LOSING the Election. Where is the server?"

As with the original hit song, the meaning of "ironic" has perhaps been lost a bit.

But the president was making the case that his administration is pursuing important work while the Russia probe looms over the team.

The president is slated to attend the G-7 summit starting Friday in Quebec. Leaders from France, Italy, Germany, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom and the U.S. will meet in Charlevoix to discuss a host of issues—such as climate change and the Paris accord, which Trump pulled out of last year; the Iran nuclear deal, which he scrapped last month; and North Korea.

The G-7 is taking place just days after the president slapped tariffs on allies in the European Union, Canada and Mexico. Trump announced in March that he was imposing tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum, but he temporarily granted a waiver to U.S allies like Canada, Mexico and the European Union, and also to China, as his administration said trade talks were continuing.

Trump ended that temporary relief this month, seeking to pressure the other countries to cut new trade agreements with the U.S. Japan was never granted a waiver, despite Prime Mininster Shinzo Abe's pleas. Abe is meeting with Trump on Thursday in Washington.

Trump is also slated to have a series of one-on-one meetings with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Just days later, the president is expected to travel to Singapore for the highly anticipated summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. That meeting is scheduled to take place on June 12 at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island.

Last month, the president nixed the U.S.-North Korea summit following threatening language from Kim and his rogue regime.

But last week, former North Korean military intelligence official Kim Yong Chol, who had a series of meetings in New York City with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, traveled to the White House to meet with Trump, and hand-deliver a letter from Kim.

After the Oval Office meeting, Trump told reporters the June 12 meeting was back on, calling the conversation with Kim Yong Chol a “great start.”

Trump, meanwhile, continues to slam Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation into Russian meddling and potential collusion with Trump campaign associates during the 2016 presidential election.

The probe has cost taxpayers more than $17 million, according to recent figures.

The “13 Angry Democrats” Trump mentioned Thursday were in reference to Democrats on Mueller’s team -- which includes 17 total investigators. Mueller, though, is said to be a lifelong Republican.

The phrase may also be a reference to the 1957 film "12 Angry Men," in which a group of jurors nearly convict a teenager before reversing course.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.