Yanny or Laurel? Trump says, 'I hear covfefe'

The White House has jumped in on the "Yanny vs. Laurel" audio debate and it turns out President Trump doesn't hear either of the names that have split the nation.

"I hear covfefe," Trump said in a video posted to Twitter Thursday night, seemingly poking fun of himself after he tweeted "covfefe" one year ago.

The tweet, posted and deleted on May 31, read: "Despite the constant negative press covfefe."

The confusing social media post quickly became the No. 1 Twitter trend and turned into a meme.

"Who can figure out the true meaning of 'covfefe' ??? Enjoy!" Trump wrote later that day.

The video, which also features Vice President Pence, Ivanka Trump, Sarah Sanders and Kellyanne Conway getting it on the debate, was posted by the White House days after an audio clip asked listeners to choose if they heard "Yanny" or "Laurel."

The clip was initially posted online by a high school student who needed to learn the definition of "laurel," Wired reported Wednesday. The student, Katie Hetzel, said she searched for the word on Vocabulary.com, but when she played the pronunciation recording, she thought she was actually hearing "yanny."