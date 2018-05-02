Guantanamo convict released to Saudi Arabia in first prisoner transfer of Trump administration

A Saudi prisoner at the Guantanamo Bay detention center has been transferred to his native country to serve out the balance of his sentence, the Pentagon announced Wednesday.

The prisoner, Ahmed al-Darbi, is the first to leave the U.S. base in Cuba since President Donald Trump took office. He pleaded guilty before a military commission in 2014 to charges stemming from an attack on a French oil tanker.

The U.S. agreed to send him to a Saudi rehabilitation program in exchange for what prosecutors say was "invaluable" testimony against other prisoners held at Guantanamo.

He has about nine years left on his sentence. The transfer reduces the number of detainees held at Guantanamo Bay to 40.

The detention center was established in 2002 to hold terror suspects. Earlier this year, Trump signed an executive order to keep the camp open indefinitely.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.