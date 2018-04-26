Trump says Comey ‘guilty of crimes,’ warns DOJ he won’t ‘stay away’ forever

President Trump, in a fiery exclusive interview with "Fox & Friends," blasted former FBI Director James Comey on Thursday morning as a “liar and a leaker” who is “guilty of crimes” -- while issuing a stern warning to the Justice Department about the Russia probe.

He said he tries to "stay away" from the Justice Department's affairs, "but at some point I won't." He suggested the DOJ hasn't adequately scrutinized Comey and others amid the focus on the Russia probe.

"Our Justice Department should be looking at that kind of stuff, not the nonsense of collusion with Russia. There is no collusion with me and Russia and everyone knows that,” he said.

The president, who called into “Fox & Friends,” specifically slammed the memos that Comey leaked to a friend to spur a special counsel appointment.

He said they included classified information, and challenged their accuracy.

“He leaked classified information to get a special counsel and leaked the memos which are classified – the memos were about me and he didn’t write those memos accurately. He wrote a lot of phony stuff,” Trump said. “He is guilty of crimes.”

Comey admitted during Senate testimony last June that he shared his memos documenting meetings with Trump with his friend, Columbia University Law Professor Daniel Richman.

Richman told Fox News that Comey had given him four memos, and this week told Fox News that he is now representing Comey as his attorney.

Fox News reported this week that during Comey's time at the FBI, Richman also was a “special government employee” on an unpaid basis. Sources familiar with Richman’s FBI work said Comey assigned him to "special projects."

"Comey did an illegal act," Trump said Thursday.

Trump sharply criticized the Justice Department, saying "if we had a Justice Department that was doing their job," he would interact with the agency.

"They have this witch hunt going on with the people there that shouldn't be there, I've taken the position that I will not be involved with the Justice Department," Trump said. "I will wait until this is over --it's all lies and it's a horrible thing going on."

But he then warned he could change his mind. By the end of the interview, Trump suggested he could eventually get involved.

Despite the "witch hunt," Trump touted his administration and his presidency, noting that despite "all of this going on," he has "accomplished more than any president in our history."

After detailing the administration's accomplishments, Trump circled back to criticism of the Justice Department and FBI, while indicating he might talk to Special Counsel Robert Mueller "if I can."

"I love the FBI and the FBI loves me," Trump said. "But the top people at the FBI were crooked."

Trump mentioned former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, and FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page who exchanged a series of anti-Trump text messages.

"You look at the corruption at the top of the FBI -- it's a disgrace," he said.