Trump: Comey is 'guilty of crimes'

President Trump, in an exclusive interview with "Fox & Friends," blasted former FBI Director James Comey on Thursday morning as a “liar and a leaker” and said he is “guilty of crimes.”

The president, who called into “Fox & Friends,” slammed the memos that Comey leaked to a friend to spur a special counsel appointment.

He said they included classified information, and challenged their accuracy.

“He leaked classified information to get a special counsel and leaked the memos which are classified – the memos were about me and he didn’t write those memos accurately. He wrote a lot of phony stuff,” Trump said. “He is guilty of crimes.”