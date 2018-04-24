GOP keeps NY Senate control after Democrat Simcha Felder pledges support

The New York state Senate will remain in Republican hands after a key Democratic senator who has sided with Republicans announced Tuesday that he'll stay put -- regardless of whether his party wins a numeric majority in Tuesday's special elections.

Brooklyn Sen. Simcha Felder has long sat with Senate Republicans, to the frustration of other Democrats. Democratic leaders had hoped Felder might return if they win Tuesday's elections in Westchester County and the Bronx.

Felder dashed those hopes Tuesday before the polls even closed, saying he didn't want a fight for Senate control to mar the last weeks of the legislative session.

"I believe it is my obligation to prevent an unprecedented and uncertain late session political battle that will only hurt my constituents and New Yorkers," he said.

Republicans now have a one-seat majority in the 63-seat Senate -- plus Felder. If Democrats win both of Tuesday's races they will have a one-seat numeric majority, but Republicans will stay in charge at least through the end of the legislative session in June thanks to Felder's support.

"We're thrilled with Senator Felder's decision to continue to caucus with our majority," said Senate GOP spokesman Scott Reif.

Democrats said they would now focus on winning a clear majority in November, when they predict opposition to Republican President Donald Trump will prompt a big Democratic turnout. They also predicted victories in both of Tuesday's special elections.

In Westchester County, Democratic Assemblywoman Shelley Mayer faces Republican Julie Killian, a former local official.

In the Bronx, Democratic Assemblyman Luis Sepulveda faces Republican Patrick Delices.

"Today's wins will once again give Democrats a numeric majority and come November we will win even more seats," said Senate Democratic spokesman Mike Murphy. "The voters are sick and tired of Democrats that empower Trump Republicans."

Democrats already control the Assembly and hold the offices of governor, attorney general and comptroller.

Another breakaway group of Democrats, the eight-member Independent Democratic Conference, also supported the Senate's Republican leadership but returned to the mainline Democrats this year under pressure from Gov. Andrew Cuomo. On Tuesday, Cuomo spokeswoman Dani Lever said he remains committed to a Democratic takeover of the Senate.

"The governor's position is clear: the Democrats must unify to take back the majority," Lever said. "This conversation will continue in the morning."