White House approves $1.3B artillery sale to Saudi Arabia

The State Department said Thursday that the Trump administration has signed off on an agreement to sell more that $1.3 billion in artillery to Saudi Arabia, the second arms deal between the U.S. and Riyadh in as many months.

The package includes about 180 Paladin howitzer systems. The artillery-firing vehicles launch 155mm shells.

On March 22, the administration approved a $1 billion arms sale that included about 6,700 U.S.-built anti-tank missiles, as well as maintenance and spare parts for American tanks and helicopters in Saudi Arabia's arsenal.

Both deals have been concluded since the arrival of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the United States for a three-week tour of the U.S.

Lawmakers will have 30 days to act if they want to try and stop the sale. Days before the first agreement was announced, the Senate debated and then shelved a resolution calling for an end to U.S. support for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen. That measure was opposed by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.