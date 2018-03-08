Trump's planned meeting with Kim Jong Un a 'potential breakthrough,' top defense officials say

Senior officials at the Pentagon said Thursday night that plans for President Trump to meet with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un in May are “good news” that could mark a “potential breakthrough.”

Fox News learned from senior leaders at the Pentagon that Washington has welcomed North Korea’s invitation to meet saying that “there’s no downside to talking.”

One senior U.S. military leader responsible for preparing for a possible military strike if needed told Fox News, “It’s good news. People should be happy.”

Despite welcoming the meeting, the Pentagon was caught “flat footed” when the news broke. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, who was attending an off-site retreat with senior civilian leaders, was pulled from the meeting in order to respond to the White House’s late announcement.

TRUMP WILL ACCEPT KIM JONG UN’S INVITATION TO MEET, WHITE HOUSE SAYS

South Korean National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong announced Thursday night outside the White House that President Donald Trump accepted Kim’s invitation to meet by May.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed that Trump accepted the invitation, but did not reveal details on when or where it might happen.

Military leaders have said Kim’s invitation was the result of Trump’s “maximum pressure campaign.”

“On North Korea, he has moved the needle more than any President before him. The proof will be in the pudding. But this is a breakthrough. It’s significant,” one defense official said.