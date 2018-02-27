Comey swipes at Trump: 'Lordy, this time there will be a tape'

Former FBI Director James Comey, preparing for the rollout of his new tell-all book, took a swipe at President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Tweeting an image of himself seated while recording the audio version of the book, Comey poked fun at Trump’s former claim that conversations between the two men may have been recorded.

“Lordy, this time there will be a tape,” Comey wrote. “Audio book almost finished.”

After firing Comey last May, Trump tweeted that Comey “better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!”

The tweet sparked intense debate across the political spectrum, and Congress eventually demanded that any recordings be turned over.

"I’ve seen the tweet about tapes. Lordy, I hope there are tapes," Comey said when asked about the president’s warning during the course of a June Senate Intelligence Committee hearing.

"I hope there are, and I’ll consent to the release of them," he added.

Pushed to release any recordings, Trump later backed off the implication that there were tapes in a pair of June tweets.

“With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea whether there are ‘tapes’ or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings,” the president wrote.

The book will detail Comey’s “never-before-told experiences from some of the highest-stakes situations of his career in the past two decades of American government, exploring what good, ethical leadership looks like, and how it drives sound decisions.”

“A Higher Loyalty” is slated to be released on April 17.