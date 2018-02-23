Trump to announce 'massive' sanctions against North Korea, at CPAC

President Trump plans to unveil a “massive” new set of sanctions against North Korea on Friday, an administration official told Fox News.

The president plans to make the announcement during his address to the Conservative Political Action Conference outside Washington.

Trump is set to speak shortly after 10 a.m. ET.

The announcement follows Vice President Pence's trip to South Korea for the opening of the Olympic Winter Games, where he sat just seats away from Kim Jong Un's sister.

Speaking at CPAC on Thursday, Pence made clear the U.S. continues to take a firm stance against Pyongyang's nuclear program and the regime.

“I say the United States of America doesn’t stand with murderous dictatorships, we stand up to murderous dictatorships, and we will keep standing strong until North Korea stops threatening our country, our allies or until they abandon their nuclear and ballistic missiles once and for all,” Pence said.

The vice president also slammed the media for its at-times positive coverage of the North Korean dictator's sister, Kim Yo Jong.

“For all the media fawning over the sister of the North Korean dictator, I think it’s important that every American knows who this person is and what she’s done,” Pence said Thursday. “The sister of Kim Jong Un is a central pillar of the most tyrannical and oppressive regime on the planet, an evil family clique that brutalizes, subjugates, starves and imprisons its 25 million people.”

Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump and the U.S. delegation arrived in South Korea on Friday to attend the closing ceremony of the Olympics.

"My daughter, Ivanka, just arrived in South Korea. We cannot have a better, or smarter, person representing our country," President Trump tweeted on Friday.

Fox News’ John Roberts and Megan Woods contributed to this report.