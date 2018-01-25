Trump arrives in Davos, set to promote his 'America First' policy

President Trump arrived in Switzerland early Thursday to promote his "America First" policies at the World Economic Forum.

He is expected to meet with world leaders, attend a reception, host a dinner for European business executives and give a keynote address Friday.

“Will soon be heading to Davos, Switzerland, to tell the world how great America is and is doing,” Trump tweeted before his trip. “Our economy is now booming and with all I am doing, will only get better...Our country is finally WINNING again!”

Trump comes to the globally minded conference days after signing new tariffs to boost American manufacturers. He is expected to tout the booming economy and recent tax cut legislation.

Trump's is the first visit by a sitting president to summit in Davos since Bill Clinton appeared in 2000.

His decision to attend was a surprise, given his protectionist policies. Trump has withdrawn from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement and demanded changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Gary Cohn, the White House senior economic adviser, said "America first is not America alone."

“When we grow, the world grows; when the world grows, we grow. We’re part of it, and we’re part of a world economy. And the president believes that,” he said, according to Reuters.

Trump is set to meet with leaders including British Prime Minister Theresa May and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later in the day.

Reuters reported that French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview that he pushed for Trump to attend the summit because he thinks “it’s a good thing for President Trump to explain his strategy for the U.S. and the world here in Davos.”

