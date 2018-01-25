NY Gov. Cuomo wants Dreamers to attend college for free

Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to give another break to immigrant Dreamers by extending free public college tuition to students who were brought into the United States illegally as kids.

Cuomo tucked a provision in his $168 billion budget plan that would amend state education law to make the undocumented students eligible for the Excelsior Scholarship program, which covers tuition costs for students from families with incomes of up to $125,000.

On Tuesday, he said the state would continue providing Medicaid to Dreamers regardless of any federal changes to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA.

But Republicans in the state Senate said they won’t go along with Cuomo’s latest idea.

Click for more from the New York Post.