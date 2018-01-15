What is chain migration and why does Trump want it ended?

President Trump has made eliminating chain migration one of his key focuses when it comes to immigration reform.

During a bipartisan meeting with lawmakers in early January, Trump specifically said an immigration reform bill would need an end to chain migration in order for him to be on board.

What is it?

“Chain migration” occurs when immigrants enter the U.S. through sponsorship from family members already settled in the country. Relatives are able to apply for visas through this system.

Another term for this system is “family reunification.”

Green card holders are able to petition for their spouse and unmarried children to become permanent U.S. residents, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

U.S. citizens can petition for visas for additional family members.

Critics have argued that the system is flawed in that it could trigger an endless flow of family members emigrating into the country.

What has Trump said about it?

Trump has often tweeted his call to end chain migration.

“Some people come in, and they bring their whole family with them, who can be truly evil,” Trump said in one online post.

In criticizing the program, Trump pointed to Sayfullo Saipov, the New York City terrorist accused of mowing down pedestrians on a crowded bike lane, killing eight people and wounding a dozen others. Trump has said Saipov, from Uzbekistan, sponsored other family members who were able to come to the U.S.

“Horrible thing happened, and then you look at the chain and all of the people that came in because of him,” Trump told lawmakers at the White House last week. “Terrible situation.”

