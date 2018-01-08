Trump's Twitter typos: From 'covfefe' to 'unpresidented'

President Trump is known for using Twitter to communicate his thoughts — but he’s also known for the spelling and grammar errors throughout his tweets.

Here’s a look at some of Trump’s more interesting online spelling and grammar errors.

“Enormously consensual presidency”

In an effort to share some praise for his administration from a New York Post columnist, Trump inadvertently referred to his administration as an “enormously consensual presidency.”

“His is turning out to be an enormously consensual presidency. So much so that there has never been a day that I wished Hillary Clinton were President,” Trump tweeted on Jan. 7, 2017, referencing a New York Post column by Michael Goodwin.

The problem: Goodwin didn’t call Trump’s presidency “consensual.” Instead, he called it “consequential.”

Trump eventually deleted the tweets and republished a corrected version, but not before Twitter took notice. As Politico reported, the error seemed particularly egregious as the president has been accused of sexual misconduct.

In the original tweets, Trump left out a clause that was critical of the White House from the column. The amended tweets included the phrase, “despite my own frustration over his missteps.” Additionally, Trump also added Goodwin’s email address to the original tweet. The corrected tweets included a link to the column, instead.

“Covfefe”

Trump turned one of his more famous spelling mistakes into a contest of sorts when he asked his 46 million followers to figure out what exactly is a “covfefe.”

“Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” Trump tweeted just after midnight on May 31, 2017, in a post that was eventually deleted.

Later that morning, Trump asked which of his followers “can figure out the true meaning of ‘covfefe.’”

“Loose”

Before Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was dubbed “Lyin’ Ted” during the 2016 presidential election by Trump, the Manhattan businessman predicted his GOP opponent would “loose” to then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

“Ted Cruz is totally unelectable, if he even gets to run (born in Canada). Will loose big to Hillary. Polls show I beat Hillary easily! WIN!” Trump tweeted in January 2016.

The tweet was not deleted.

“Payed”

“All of the phony T.V. commercials against me are bought and payed for by SPECIAL INTEREST GROUPS, the bandits that tell your pols what to do,” Trump said in a still-live March 2016 tweet.

In nautical terms, the past tense of pay is “payed.” But when it comes to finance, it’s “paid.”

“Barrack”

In multiple instances, Trump added an additional letter to his presidential predecessor’s name.

“The dying [National Review] has totally given up the fight against Barrack Obama. They have been losing for years. I will beat Hillary!” Trump tweeted in January 2016.

“Just another desperate move by the man who should have easily beaten Barrack Obama,” Trump said in March 2016 in a tweet about Mitt Romney.

“Unpresidented”

It took Trump and his team more than an hour to fix the atrocious spelling of the word “unprecedented” in a December 2016 tweet.

“China steals United States Navy research drone in international waters - rips it out of water and takes it to China in unpresidented act,” Trump tweeted.

The corrected tweet was retweeted more than 18,000 times.

The Guardian dubbed "unpresidented" to be its word of the year.

“Honered”

The day after he was inaugurated, Trump misspelled the word “honored.”

“I am honered to serve you, the great American People, as your 45th President of the United States,” he said.

As the British newspaper Metro reported, that wasn’t the first time Trump struggled with a variation of the word “honor” in tweets. Following a February 2016 debate, Trump tweeted, “Wow, every poll said I won the debate last night. Great honer!”

Both tweets have been deleted.

“Gas” and “Thr”

Trump has often decried the press coverage he has received throughout the course of his presidential campaign and young presidency. And his frustration with the media was glaringly evident with a January 2017 typo-ridden tweet.

“Thr coverage about me in the [New York Times] and the [Washington Post] gas been so false and angry that the times actually apologized to its…..,” Trump said on January 28, 2017.

Aside from not capitalizing the Times, Trump misspelled the words “the” and “has.”

“Hearby” versus “Here by”

As the Washington Post’s Mike Madden pointed out, Trump twice struggled with the word “hereby” on March 3, 2017.

“I here by demand a second investigation, after Schumer, of Pelosi for her close ties to Russia, and lying about it,” Trump said.

That tweet was deleted, and Trump tried again.

“I hearby demand a second investigation, after Schumer, of Pelosi for her close ties to Russia, and lying about it,” Trump said.

Trump eventually got “hereby” right that afternoon, and the correct tweet garnered more than 39,000 retweets.

“Tapp”

“How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during this very sacred election process,” Trump tweeted on March 4, 2017. “This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!”

Despite the blatant spelling error the tweet has not been deleted. It has more than 52,000 retweets.