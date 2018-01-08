Dennis Kucinich to formally announce campaign for Ohio governor next week

Former Fox News contributor and Democratic Rep. Dennis Kucinich plans to formally announce his candidacy for governor of Ohio next week, Fox News has learned exclusively.

Kucinich, the former mayor of Cleveland, filed papers in Columbus on Monday to establish a campaign committee.

Kucinich joins a crowded Democratic primary for the nomination, including Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray, former Rep. Betty Sutton, state Sen. Joe Schiavoni, Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill and former state Rep. Connie Pillich.

The Republican field for governor includes Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor and U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci.

Ohio’s Republican Gov. John Kasich is term limited.

The 71-year-old Kucinich served in Congress from 1997 to 2013. He unsuccessfully ran for president as a Democrat in 2004 and 2008.

He was mayor of Cleveland from 1977 to 1979.

Kucinich is no longer a Fox News contributor as of Monday afternoon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.