Pompeo, Lewandowski vehemently defend Trump, slam 'Fire and Fury' book as fiction

CIA Director Mike Pompeo and former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski both defended President Trump on Sunday against accusations in a new tell-all book.

The director dismissed claims in Michael Wolff's book, "Fire and Fury", that Trump is incompetent by referring to them as "pure fantasy" and a "complete fabrication."

“I'm with him almost every day,” Pompeo told “Fox News Sunday.” “We talk about some of the most serious matters facing America and the rest of the world, complex issues.

"The president is engaged. He understands the complexity, asks really difficult questions from our team at CIA. I've watched him do that.”

He added: "The statements are just pure fantasy, absurd.”

Lewandowski, who helped lead Trump to the 2016 GOP presidential nomination, also slammed the expose later in the show.

“This is a book of fiction,” he said. “It’s not only not accurate, there are so many misrepresentations in this book that it shouldn't be taken seriously. … This book is a complete fabrication."

He and Pompeo spoke two days after the official release of the book that portrays the president as intellectually and emotionally incompetent to run the country.

Wolff says his book is based on hundreds of interviews, including ones with Trump family members, White House aides and at least "one recent talk with the president.

“Statements likes the one Mr. Wolff made about how we all think about the president are just ridiculous and frankly beneath the conversation this morning,” Pompeo told show host Chris Wallace.

“They are the conversation because you're making them the conversation.”

When asked about Trump's comments on Saturday where he described himself as a "genius," Pompeo said: “I'm not going to dignify that question with a response. President Trump is completely capable of leading us.”

Trump on Saturday also called the book a “work of fiction” and said that Wolff’s purported White House interviews with him exist only in the author’s “imagination.”

"I went to the best colleges,” he continued. “I … was a great student, made billions of billions of dollars, was one of the top business people, went into television and for 10 years was a tremendous success as you've probably heard.

“Ran for president one time and won. And then I hear this guy who doesn't know me at all, didn't interview me for three hours, his imagination. …. I consider [the book] a work of fiction.”

Trump has also tweeted at least six times about the book, including one tweet in which he called Wolff a “total loser.”

On Sunday, Lewandowski said he never spoke to Wolff and suggested statements attributed to him in the book are false, particularly alleged attacks on Trump family members.

“Mr. Wolff and I never spoke,” he said. “So where he comes up with these assertions are completely made up.

"I think Eric and Don (Trump) are fantastic advocates for their father.”

Lewandowski also denied calling Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, who is a White House aide, “the butler.”

“I've never done that, that's such conjecture,” he said. “That’s such speculation.”

Lewandowski also said he believes Trump is fit to be president.

"I spent 18 hours a day with candidate Trump,” he said. “Wolff hasn't spent any time with the candidate. … If you look at what this man has achieved its not instant gratification, its long-term success."