Fire breaks out at Clintons' property in Chappaqua, NY; no injuries reported

A fire broke out Wednesday at property owned by Bill and Hillary Clinton in Chappaqua, N.Y., authorities said.

The flames erupted in the ceiling of the second floor in a Secret Service structure behind the Clintons' home, a Secret Service spokesman told Fox News.

He said the Clintons were not on the property at the time. No injuries were reported.

Police in New Castle, the Westchester County town that encompasses Chappaqua, confirmed the fire was on the couple's main property.

New Castle police said they received the initial report at 2:51 p.m. and the fire was extinguished at 3:17 p.m.

Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill said on Twitter the Clintons were not home, adding, "All is OK!"

The former president and his wife have made Chappaqua their primary home since Bill Clinton left office in 2001. They purchased the five-bedroom, 19th-century house for $1.7 million in 1999.

Last year, the Clintons bought the four-bedroom house next door for $1.16 million.

