Trump: 'People are proud to be saying Merry Christmas again'

When he ran for the White House in 2016, Donald Trump promised to make America great again.

Late Sunday night, on what appeared to be a busy Christmas Eve at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, the president took a bow for what he views as his successful role in making Christmas merry again.

“People are proud to be saying Merry Christmas again,” the president tweeted shortly before 10 p.m. EST. “I am proud to have led the charge against the assault of our cherished and beautiful phrase. MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!!!”

Sunday's tweet seemed as if the president were claiming "mission accomplished" following some comments he made in October at the Family research Council's Values Voter Summit in Washington.

“We’re getting near that beautiful Christmas season that people don’t talk about anymore. They don’t use the word Christmas because it’s not politically correct," the president said to cheers. “You go to department stores and they’ll say 'Happy New Year,' or they’ll say other things and it’ll be red, they’ll have it painted."

"Well, guess what? We’re saying 'Merry Christmas' again.”

Earlier Sunday, the president and first lady Melania Trump released an official photo, showing them making calls to children across the U.S. as part of the traditional NORAD tracking of Santa’s annual trip around the globe.

The president and first lady each spoke to 11 children in all. The kids ranged in age from 5 to 12.

But Trump’s Sunday wasn’t all Christmas cheer. The president also spent part of the day speaking with top U.S. military brass, and trying to set the record straight -- via tweets -- about some of the accomplishments of his first year in office.

The president also fit in a round of golf at the nearby Trump International Golf Club.

