Political donors paid settlement for former GOP speaker

The spokeswoman for Kentucky House Republicans says the former GOP speaker had a sexual relationship with a woman in his office and used money from political donors to help pay her a secret settlement outside of court.

Daisy Olivo filed a lawsuit Monday saying she was retaliated against for reporting official misconduct.

Former Republican House Speaker Jeff Hoover resigned his leadership post last month after acknowledging the settlement. He acknowledged sending inappropriate but consensual text messages, but denied having a sexual relationship with the woman.

He didn't immediately return messages for comment Monday.

Olivo said she reprimanded the woman several times for what she called a consensual but inappropriate relationship. Olivo said Hoover's chief of staff tried to fire the woman. When Olivo objected, she said, she was subject to retaliation.